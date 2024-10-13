Footage aired by local media showed the two carriages partially submerged in the watercourse. Along with the fatality, the Health Ministry said at least 21 people were injured

This was the 2nd crash in a month

Listen to this article Train crash in Egypt kills one; over 20 injured x 00:00

A locomotive crashed into the tail of the Cairo-bound passenger train Sunday in southern Egypt, killing at least one person and injuring multiple others, authorities said. It is the second train crash in a month in the North African country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The collision occurred in the province of Minya, 270 km south of Cairo, the railway authority said in a statement, and two railway carriages fell into an adjacent watercourse. The cause of the crash was being investigated, the statement added.

Footage aired by local media showed the two carriages partially submerged in the watercourse. Along with the fatality, the Health Ministry said at least 21 people were injured.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever