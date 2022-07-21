Train travel disrupted for 3rd day in UK as US, Europe boil

Forecasters predicted London would reach a high of 26 Celsius (79 Fahrenheit) on Wednesday, down from the record 40.3C (104.4F) set Tuesday at Coningsby in eastern England

Fire services across UK tackled hundreds of wildfires caused by the extreme temperatures turning fields tinderbox dry. Pic/AFP

Britain’s record-breaking heat wave disrupted travel for a third day and firefighters remained on alert Wednesday even as cloudy skies and showers brought relief from the scorching temperatures of recent days.

Forecasters predicted London would reach a high of 26 Celsius (79 Fahrenheit) on Wednesday, down from the record 40.3C (104.4F) set Tuesday at Coningsby in eastern England. Still, the main train line from London to Edinburgh was to remain closed until noon as crews work to repair power lines and signalling equipment damaged by a heat-related fire on Tuesday, according to the London North Eastern Railway.

The London Fire Brigade had its busiest day since World War II on Tuesday as firefighters received more than 2,600 calls and at one point were fighting 12 fires simultaneously, Mayor Sadiq Khan said. At least 41 properties were destroyed.

Europe is on fire

Firefighters in southwestern France battled on Tuesday to contain massive forest wildfires. Portugal reported more than 1,000 heatwave-related deaths. Greek authorities said on Wednesday they had brought under control a wildfire in mountains near Athens that forced hundreds of people to flee and damaged homes and cars..

US feels ‘dragon’s breath’

Across the United States, over 100 million Americans have been enduring dangerously high heat. In Oklahoma City, where a high of 110 Fahrenheit (43 Celsius) was predicted Tuesday, Colin Newman, 40, said it hits like “dragon’s breath” when he steps outside, even in the early hours. “We plan our days around getting from one air-conditioned place to another,” he said.

