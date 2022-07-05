Travelling to Australia? No need for Covid-19 vaccination status

A Hong Kong lawmaker who met President Xi Jinping during a visit by the Chinese leader to the territory last week said he tested positive for Covid-19 two days after the meeting

Passengers stand in line to go through security. Pic/AFP

The Australian government has announced an end to requirements for international travellers to declare Covid-19 vaccination status.

Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil and Health Minister Mark Butler on Sunday announced that, from Wednesday, travellers arriving in Australia will no longer have to complete a Digital Passenger Declaration (DPD) to declare vaccination status. It marks an end to all Australia’s international travel restrictions more than two years after they were first introduced in March 2020 to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Lawmaker who met Xi is positive

A Hong Kong lawmaker who met President Xi Jinping during a visit by the Chinese leader to the territory last week said he tested positive for Covid-19 two days after the meeting. Steven Ho, who is part of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong (DAB), said he tested negative on June 30, the day he was seen in a photo with Xi.

39,95,128 No. of new cases reported globally in the past 24 hours

54,92,21,678 Total no. of cases worldwide

63,39,247 Total no. of deaths worldwide

Source: WHO/Johns Hopkins

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever