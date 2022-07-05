Breaking News
Travelling to Australia? No need for Covid-19 vaccination status

Updated on: 05 July,2022 09:03 AM IST  |  Sydney
Passengers stand in line to go through security. Pic/AFP


The Australian government has announced an end to requirements for international travellers to declare Covid-19 vaccination status.

Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil and Health Minister Mark Butler on Sunday announced that, from Wednesday, travellers arriving in Australia will no longer have to complete a Digital Passenger Declaration (DPD) to declare vaccination status. It marks an end to all Australia’s international travel restrictions more than two years after they were first introduced in March 2020 to prevent the spread of Covid-19.




Lawmaker who met Xi is positive 


A Hong Kong lawmaker who met President Xi Jinping during a visit by the Chinese leader to the territory last week said he tested positive for Covid-19 two days after the meeting. Steven Ho, who is part of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong (DAB), said he tested negative on June 30, the day he was seen in a photo with Xi.

39,95,128 No. of new cases reported globally in the past 24 hours
54,92,21,678 Total no. of cases worldwide
63,39,247 Total no. of deaths worldwide

Source: WHO/Johns Hopkins

