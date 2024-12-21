Trudeau on shaky ground: Key ally threatens loss of confidence vote

New Democratic Party is the last of Canada’s three main opposition parties to turn on Trudeau; the move could trigger an early election

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

The future of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s leadership is increasingly uncertain after New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh, a key ally, said he would introduce a motion to topple the minority Liberal government.

Singh, whose party has been helping keep Trudeau in office, announced in an open letter posted on social media that he would declare a loss of confidence in the Trudeau-led Liberal government next year, a move that would trigger an early election if other opposition parties support his move. Canada’s next election must be held on or before October.

Jagmeet Singh, leader of NDP and key ally is likely to introduce a motion to topple the minority Liberal government. File Pic

Singh’s party is the last of Canada’s three main opposition parties to turn on Trudeau. In his letter, Singh said the Liberals were undeserving of “another chance.” “That’s why the NDP will vote to bring this government down and give Canadians a chance to vote for a government who will work for them,” he wrote.

He said the New Democrats plan to use their next opposition day in the House of Commons “during which opposition priorities are given precedence over government business” to introduce the vote. Singh’s letter came as questions swirled about the future of Trudeau, with at least 21 Liberal MPs now calling for him to resign, CBC News reported.

Singh’s announcement is the latest in a series of political setbacks suffered by Trudeau this week after the resignation of Chrystia Freeland, his deputy prime minister and finance minister. Freeland quit hours before she was set to deliver an economic statement on Monday, citing political disagreements between her and Trudeau on the “best path forward for Canada” in light of tariff threats posed by US President-elect Donald Trump.

