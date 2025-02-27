Trump administration cutting 90 per cent of USAID foreign aid contracts, documents show

It details the outcome of a 90-day review ordered by President Donald Trump of all the money provided by USAID and the State Department for development and aid work overseas.

The Trump administration says it is eliminating more than 90 per cent of the US Agency for International Development's foreign aid contracts and USD 60 billion in overall US assistance around the world, according to an internal memo obtained by The Associated Press.

The move leaves few surviving USAID projects for advocates to try to save in what are ongoing court battles. The Trump administration outlined its plans in both the memo and court filings Wednesday. The Washington Free Beacon was the first to report the cuts.

