Trump administration cutting 90 per cent of USAID foreign aid contracts documents show

Trump administration cutting 90 per cent of USAID foreign aid contracts, documents show

Updated on: 27 February,2025 08:24 AM IST  |  Washington
AP |

It details the outcome of a 90-day review ordered by President Donald Trump of all the money provided by USAID and the State Department for development and aid work overseas.

Trump administration cutting 90 per cent of USAID foreign aid contracts, documents show

Donald Trump

Trump administration cutting 90 per cent of USAID foreign aid contracts, documents show
The Trump administration says it is eliminating more than 90 per cent of the US Agency for International Development's foreign aid contracts and USD 60 billion in overall US assistance around the world, according to an internal memo obtained by The Associated Press.


It details the outcome of a 90-day review ordered by President Donald Trump of all the money provided by USAID and the State Department for development and aid work overseas.


The move leaves few surviving USAID projects for advocates to try to save in what are ongoing court battles. The Trump administration outlined its plans in both the memo and court filings Wednesday. The Washington Free Beacon was the first to report the cuts.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

