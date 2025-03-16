Breaking News
Virar: Suitcase murder solved within 24 hours
Fifth arrest in New India Cooperative Bank fraud case
Mumbai weather updates: Is the heat wave receding?
Mumbai: Pydhonie cops get a clean chit for custodial death
Maharashtra: Forest department seizes 1,800 kg of wood used to make gutka
shot-button
Holi Holi
Home > News > World News > Article > Trump administration invokes 18th century law to deport Venezuelan gang members

Trump administration invokes 18th-century law to deport Venezuelan gang members

Updated on: 16 March,2025 08:56 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

The Alien Enemies Act of 1798 can be invoked if the US is at war with another country or a foreign nation has invaded the US or threatened to do so.

Trump administration invokes 18th-century law to deport Venezuelan gang members

Donald Trump. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Trump administration invokes 18th-century law to deport Venezuelan gang members
x
00:00

The Donald Trump administration on Saturday (local time) invoked an 18th-century law, the Alien Enemies Act of 1978, to speed up the deportations of migrants affiliated with the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, CNN reported.


This rarely used law, which has been invoked only three times before, grants the president broad authority to target and remove undocumented immigrants. The Alien Enemies Act of 1798 can be invoked if the US is at war with another country or a foreign nation has invaded the US or threatened to do so.


The White House designated the Venezuelan gang as a foreign terrorist organization and said in a presidential proclamation that many of them have "unlawfully infiltrated the United States and are conducting irregular warfare and undertaking hostile actions against the United States." The proclamation calls for all those subject to the measure to be immediately arrested, detained, and removed.


President Donald Trump has taken stringent measures to deport illegal immigrants living in the US. He has imposed tariffs on neighbouring countries of Mexico and Canada to strong-arm them into making a deal to take cautionary steps to stop immigration to the US. These tariffs were later lifted following agreements with both nations.

Earlier, Trump, referring to mass deportations, said, "The fraudsters, liars, cheaters, globalists, and Deep State bureaucrats are being sent packing. The illegal alien criminals are being sent home. We're draining the swamp and restoring government by the people, for the people," he said.

Trump further said that for years, the US had been "controlled" by the radical left but that such control would no longer continue.

"For years, Washington was controlled by a sinister group of radical left Marxists, warmongers and corrupt special interests who drained our wealth attacked our liberties obliterated our borders and sucked our country dry- not any longer," he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

donald trump washington world news International news united states of america venezuela

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK