Trump appoints daughter TIffany's father-in-law Massad Boulos as senior adviser on Middle East Affairs

Home > News > World News > Article > Trump appoints daughter TIffanys father in law Massad Boulos as senior adviser on Middle East Affairs

Updated on: 02 December,2024 07:23 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Trump described Boulos as an accomplished lawyer and a respected business leader with extensive international experience

Donald Trump. Pic/AFP

US President-elect Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he would appoint Massad Boulos, a Lebanese billionaire and father-in-law of his daughter Tiffany Trump, as his senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs. Trump described Boulos as an accomplished lawyer and a respected business leader with extensive international experience. He highlighted Boulos' long-standing support for Republican and Conservative values, as well as his instrumental role in fostering strong relationships with the Arab American community during the campaign.


"I am proud to announce that Massad Boulos will serve as Senior Advisor to the President on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs. Massad is an accomplished lawyer and a highly respected leader in the business world, with extensive experience on the International scene. He has been a longtime proponent of Republican and Conservative values, an asset to my Campaign, and was instrumental in building tremendous new coalitions with the Arab American Community. Massad is a dealmaker and an unwavering supporter of PEACE in the Middle East. He will be a strong advocate for the United States, and its interests, and I am pleased to have him on our team!" Trump said in a social media post on Truth Social.


According to The Hill, this appointment is part of a broader trend of family connections in Trump's administration, with Trump previously announcing the nomination of Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law Jared Kushner, as ambassador to France. While Jared and Ivanka Trump had roles during the first term, they are not expected to return for Trump's second term, The Hill reported.


Massad Boulos is the father of Michael Boulos, who married Tiffany Trump, the president-elect's youngest daughter, in 2022. Massad Boulos leads the family-owned automotive company, SCOA Nigeria. He is known for his efforts in Michigan, where he helped Trump gain support among Arab American voters, contributing to the president-elect's victory in the state. Boulos' role will likely be pivotal in shaping Trump's Middle East policies, especially in light of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza following the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

world news washington donald trump International news

