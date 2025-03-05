Trump criticises high tariffs charged by India

Says reciprocal tariffs to be levied from April 2

President Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol in Washington DC. Pic/AFP

US President Donald Trump criticised the high tariffs charged by India and other countries, terming them as “very unfair” and announced reciprocal tariffs from April 2 on nations that impose levies on American goods. Trump made these remarks in an address to the Joint Session of the Congress on Tuesday (local time). It was the first address of his second term in the White House since he was sworn in on January 20 as the 47th President of the US.

“Other countries have used tariffs against us for decades and now it’s our turn to start using them against those other countries. On average, the European Union, China, Brazil, India, Mexico and Canada… have you heard of them? And countless other nations charge us tremendously higher tariffs than we charge them,” Trump said. “It’s very unfair. India charges us auto tariffs higher than 100 per cent.”

In February, President Trump said that his administration would soon impose reciprocal tariffs on countries such as India and China, reiterating what he had said during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US capital last month. Trump has made it clear to Prime Minister Modi that India will not be spared from Washington’s reciprocal tariffs.

“China’s average tariff on our products is twice what we charge them. And South Korea’s average tariff is four times higher.. and we give so much help militarily and in so many other ways. But that’s what happens,” Trump said, adding that reciprocal tariffs will kick in from April 2.

Protest during address

Democratic Rep. Al Green of Texas was ejected from the hall on Tuesday night by the Speaker of the House for his loud protest during a presidential address to Congress. Green said afterward that he is working on new articles of impeachment against Trump. “This president is unfit. He should not hold the office,” Green said.

Trudeau slams Trump

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called American tariffs “very dumb” and said that Trump is appeasing Russia while launching a trade war against Canada. Trudeau said Canada would plaster retaliatory tariffs on more than $100 billion worth American goods in response to Trump’s 25 per cent tariffs.

