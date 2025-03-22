Trump govt can’t deport Indian post-doctoral student: US Judge

Badar Khan Suri has been accused of accused of opposing US foreign policy in the Israel-Hamas conflict

Badar Khan Suri

A federal judge has blocked Donald Trump’s administration’s move to deport a Georgetown University researcher studying and teaching on a student visa, accused of opposing US foreign policy in the Israel-Hamas conflict, CNN reported. US federal immigration authorities detained the Indian national on March 17 and postdoctoral fellow, Badar Khan Suri, outside his home in Arlington’s Rosslyn neighbourhood in Virginia on Monday night, his lawyer said in a lawsuit requesting his immediate release.

Badar Khan Suri is a postdoctoral fellow at the Alwaleed Bin Talal Centre for Muslim-Christian Understanding at the Edmund A Walsh School of Foreign Service, Georgetown University, Washington DC. The US district judge has ordered not to remove Badar Khan Suri from the country unless the court issues another ruling.

According to the petition filed for Suri’s release, he was put in deportation proceedings under the provision of immigration law that the US government has invoked to try to deport Mahmoud Khalil, the Columbia University graduate student and green card holder who led pro-Palestinian protests on campus. The provision enables the US Secretary of State to deport non-citizens if the secretary determines that their presence in the US would threaten the country’s foreign policy. His petition said Suri has no criminal record and has not been charged with a crime,

In his petition, Suri’s lawyer said that Suri is being punished as his wife, who is a US citizen, is of Palestinian heritage and because the government suspects that he and his wife are against the US foreign policy towards Israel. The petition said the couple has “long been doxxed and smeared” on anonymously run, far-right websites due to their support for Palestinian rights. According to the petition, Suri’s wife, Mapheze Saleh, has been alleged to have “ties with Hamas” and once worked for Al Jazeera.

