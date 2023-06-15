Trump pleads not guilty to charges

Turns his day in court into election campaign event

Former President Donald Trump greets supporters as he visits Versailles restaurant. Pic/AP

Donald Trump’s four years in the White House, even on some of the most consequential days of his presidency, were punctuated by the spectacle and attempts at showmanship he cultivated from years as a tabloid fixture and reality star. The former president’s history-making appearance on Tuesday as a criminal defendant in a Florida federal court was no different.

The former commander in chief, accused of being careless with some of the country’s most sensitive secrets and obstructing authorities as they tried to recover critical documents, pleaded not guilty to 37 charges. But he treated the day like a campaign event, even as he faces serious threats to his political ambitions and his freedom.

Despite the seriousness of the charges, Trump, ever the showman, sought to maximize any political benefits from the day. The Republican had encouraged supporters to show up at the federal courthouse, and hundreds did.

After leaving the courthouse, his motorcade ferried him to an iconic Cuban restaurant in Miami, where he bowed his head with two pastors and a rabbi for a moment of prayer, shook hands with supporters and even managed to crack some smiles and jokes as he posed for photos.

‘Biden a corrupt sitting president’

Slamming the administration of President Joe Biden over his indictment, Donald Trump called his predecessor “a corrupt sitting president.” He made the remarks on Tuesday night in Bedminster, New Jersey, while criticising the current administration over his most recent indictment. “Today we witnessed the most evil and heinous abuse of power in the history of our country… a corrupt sitting president had his top political opponent arrested on fake and fabricated charges,” Trump said to a crowd of supporters.

Can run for White House even if convicted

Donald Trump can continue his campaign for another term in the White House even if he is convicted. This indictment is the second criminal case filed against Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican Party’s nomination in the 2024 presidential election. However, experts said none of the charges would bar Trump from taking office if he is convicted.

