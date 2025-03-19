Trump, in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, said the two leaders discussed elements of a peace agreement and that the ceasefire process is now underway

Many elements of a contract for peace were discussed, including the fact that thousands of soldiers are being killed, and both President Putin and President Zelenskyy would like to see it end, said Trump. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Trump, Putin agree on immediate ceasefire in energy and infrastructure sectors amid Russia-Ukraine conflict x 00:00

United States (US) President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) described his telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin as "productive," stating that both leaders had agreed to an immediate ceasefire in all energy and infrastructure sectors, news agency ANI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump, in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, said they discussed elements of a peace agreement and that the ceasefire process is now underway.

"My phone conversation today with President Putin of Russia was a very good and productive one. We agreed to an immediate ceasefire on all energy and infrastructure, with an understanding that we will be working quickly to establish a complete ceasefire and, ultimately, an end to this very horrible war between Russia and Ukraine. This war would have never started if I were President! Many elements of a contract for peace were discussed, including the fact that thousands of soldiers are being killed, and both President Putin and President Zelenskyy would like to see it end. That process is now in full force and effect, and we will, hopefully, for the sake of humanity, get the job done!" his post read.

The phone call between Trump and Putin focused on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, during which both leaders agreed on the necessity of lasting peace. They also discussed a proposed ceasefire in the Black Sea and broader regional stability in the Middle East.

During the conversation, both leaders acknowledged that improved bilateral relations between the United States and Russia could bring significant benefits, which could be realised once peace is achieved.

"Today, President Trump and President Putin spoke about the need for peace and a ceasefire in the Ukraine war. Both leaders agreed this conflict needs to end with a lasting peace. They also stressed the need for improved bilateral relations between the United States and Russia. The blood and treasure that both Ukraine and Russia have been spending in this war would be better spent on the needs of their people," read a statement from the White House Press Secretary.

Trump reportedly initiated the call with Putin to negotiate a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine. According to ABC News, the Trump administration is pushing for an immediate halt to hostilities, following Ukraine's agreement to a temporary cessation of fighting—provided Russia reciprocates.

(With ANI inputs)