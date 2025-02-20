Trump questions grant to India for ‘voter turnout’

Breaking News
Updated on: 21 February,2025 08:44 AM IST  |  New York
Agencies |

Top

Trump made these remarks while addressing the FII PRIORITY Summit in Miami on Thursday. He had raised similar concerns earlier, questioning the necessity of such financial aid

President Trump speaks with journalists aboard Air Force One. PIC/AFP

US President Donald Trump has once again questioned the Biden administration’s decision to allocate $21 million to India for ‘voter turnout’, guessing that they were trying to “get somebody else elected”.


Trump made these remarks while addressing the FII PRIORITY Summit in Miami on Thursday. He had raised similar concerns earlier, questioning the necessity of such financial aid. On Wednesday, he questioned the purpose of providing $21 million to India for voter turnout as he reiterated that the US “can hardly get in there” because of high Indian tariffs.


His remarks came after the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) led by tech billionare Elon Musk disclosed that USAID contributed $21 million to the Election Commission to boost voter turnout in India.


DOGE savings to US citizens

President Trump said that he likes the idea of giving some of the savings from DOGE back to US citizens as a kind of dividend. He said the administration is considering a concept in which 20 per cent of the savings produced by DOGE’s cost-cutting efforts goes to American citizens and another 20 per cent goes to paying down the national debt. Trump also said the potential for dividend payments would incentivise people to report wasteful spending.

Deportees arrive in Panama

Panama has informed India about the safe arrival of a group of Indians deported from the US and the Indian mission in the country is working closely with the host government to ensure their wellbeing after obtaining consular access to them. The group of Indians is part of a larger group of 299 migrants sent to Panama by the US government.

