Trump rejects intelligence report says Tulsi Gabbard wrong on Iran nuclear program

Trump rejects intelligence report, says Tulsi Gabbard ‘wrong’ on Iran nuclear program

Updated on: 21 June,2025 11:47 AM IST  |  New Jersey
AP , PTI |

Former US president Donald Trump said his intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard was “wrong” to claim Iran hadn’t decided to pursue nuclear weapons, challenging the official assessment publicly. Speaking to reporters after touching down in New Jersey, Trump was asked about that assessment and responded, "Then my intelligence community was wrong".

Donald Trump. Pic/AFP

President Donald Trump on Friday said his director of national intelligence was "wrong" on Iran's nuclear programme Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, told lawmakers in March that US spy agencies believed that Iran had not made a decision to build a nuclear weapon.

Speaking to reporters after touching down in New Jersey, Trump was asked about that assessment and responded, "Then my intelligence community was wrong."


When told it was Gabbard who said that, Trump said, "She's wrong."


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

