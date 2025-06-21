Former US president Donald Trump said his intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard was “wrong” to claim Iran hadn’t decided to pursue nuclear weapons, challenging the official assessment publicly. Speaking to reporters after touching down in New Jersey, Trump was asked about that assessment and responded, "Then my intelligence community was wrong".

President Donald Trump on Friday said his director of national intelligence was "wrong" on Iran's nuclear programme Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, told lawmakers in March that US spy agencies believed that Iran had not made a decision to build a nuclear weapon.

Speaking to reporters after touching down in New Jersey, Trump was asked about that assessment and responded, "Then my intelligence community was wrong."

When told it was Gabbard who said that, Trump said, "She's wrong."

