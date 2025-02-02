Says will sue US at WTO as Canada and Mexico also retaliate with threats

Vehicles enter the US from the Pacific Highway Port of Entry in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Trump tarriffs: China vows countermeasures x 00:00

China on Sunday said it “firmly opposes” the new tarrifs imposed on the country by US President Donald Trump and warned of taking “corresponding countermeasures” to resolutely safeguard its own rights and interests. In a statement, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said that it would also file a lawsuit with the World Trade Organization (WTO) against the US for its “wrongful practice”.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday (US time) Trump announced, that effective from Tuesday, the US would impose an additional 10 per cent tariff on all goods imported from China on top of existing duties. Trump also announced he is implementing a 25 per cent additional tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico.

The measures, as per a statement from the White House was being taken to to hold Mexico, Canada, and China accountable to their promises of halting illegal immigration and stopping poisonous fentanyl and other contraband drugs from flowing into the US.

“The unilateral imposition of tariffs by the US seriously violates WTO rules. It does not contribute to resolving its own issues, but also undermines normal economic and trade cooperation between China and the US,” the Chinese foreign ministry statement read.

Meanwhile, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo announced that Mexico would impose retaliatory tariffs and strongly rejected Trump’s “slander” that the Mexican government has ties with criminal organisations. She proposed creating a working group with top public health and security teams from both countries to address shared concerns.

Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, on Saturday night announced in a news conference that Canada would retaliate by placing 25 per cent tariffs “against $155 billion worth of American goods”.

“This will include immediate tariffs on $30 billion worth of goods as of Tuesday, followed by further tariffs on $125 billion worth of American products in 21 days time to allow Canadian companies and supply chains to seek to find alternatives,” Trudeau said.

25 per cent

Addl. tariff levied on imports from Mexico, Canada

DOGE gains access to Treasury payment

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), run by President Donald Trump’s billionaire adviser and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has gained access to sensitive Treasury data including Social Security and Medicare customer payment systems, according to two people familiar with the situation. The move by DOGE, a Trump administration task force assigned to find ways to fire federal workers, cut programs and slash federal regulations, means it could have wide leeway to access important taxpayer data, among other things.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever