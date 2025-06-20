Breaking News
Trump to decide in two weeks on US involvement in Israel-Iran tension: White House

Updated on: 20 June,2025 12:30 PM IST  |  Washington
mid-day online correspondent |

The White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that US President Donald Trump will decide within the next two weeks whether the United States will join Israel in its ongoing war with Iran, citing a continued possibility of diplomatic engagement with Tehran.

Donald Trump. Pic/File Pic

Amid the ongoing tension between Iran and Israel, US President Donald Trump is seen taking too much interest amid the conflict. Speculations about US President Donald Trump’s involvement amid the war-like situation between Iran and Israel have been a point of concern.


Addressing a briefing at the White House, Leavitt read out a statement from President Trump, who acknowledged the potential for diplomatic negotiations despite the escalating conflict in the Middle East.


The White House Press Secretary also quoted the President saying, "Based on the fact that there's a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks."

Addressing more about the state's involvement between the two nations, Leavitt also reiterated the administration's stance on Iran's nuclear program. In response to a question about the contours of any possible deal with Iran, Leavitt said, "No enrichment of uranium, and... Iran is absolutely not able to achieve a nuclear weapon. The president has been very clear about that."

The remarks from the White House come amid heightened tensions following nearly a week of military strikes between Israel and Iran. President Trump, speaking on Wednesday, dismissed suggestions that he had already approved a military plan and reiterated his preference for a diplomatic resolution.

Donald Trump added, "I'm not looking to fight. But if it's a choice between fighting and having a nuclear weapon, you have to do what you have to do."

The conflict escalated on June 12, when Israel launched 'Operation Rising Lion', targeting Iran's nuclear and military facilities. Iran has since retaliated, resulting in intense exchanges across the region.

Earlier on Thursday, June 19, 2025, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz advocated for direct action against Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, citing Iran's attack on the Soroka Hospital in southern Israel the day before.

"Khamenei openly declares that he wants Israel destroyed – he personally gives the order to fire on hospitals. He considers the destruction of the state of Israel to be a goal; such a man can no longer be allowed to exist," Katz said.

The White House maintains that, while military options remain on the table, diplomatic engagement with Iran is still a possibility. Trump is likely to reach a final decision on the topic within the next two weeks. 

(With ANI Inputs)

