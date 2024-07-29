Trump vows to make US crypto capital of the planet

But Trump, the Republican nominee, stopped short of proposing a formal federal reserve of digital currency

Former President Donald Trump has promised to make the US a “Bitcoin superpower” if returned to the White House and said that he will appoint an advisory council to design transparent regulatory guidance for the benefit of the entire industry. But Trump, the Republican nominee, stopped short of proposing a formal federal reserve of digital currency.

Trump made a series of cryptocurrency-friendly policy commitments during remarks at a Bitcoin convention Saturday, including promising to fire Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler and creating a “strategic national Bitcoin stockpile”. “I’m laying out my plan to ensure that the United States will be the crypto capital of the planet and the Bitcoin superpower of the world,” Trump, 78, said.

Bitcoin is the world’s first widely adopted cryptocurrency —it allows for secure and seamless peer-to-peer transactions on the internet. He also warned that Bitcoin investors in the audience will be “crushed” if Vice President Kamala Harris is elected as president. “They (Democrats) want to choke you. They want to choke you out of business. We’re not going to let that happen,” he said.

