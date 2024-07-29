Breaking News
Four held in Thane firing case, cops cite rivalry in attack on doctor's car
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in canteen of Chitra Cinema
Mumbai: Customs seize over Rs 13 crore worth of gold and contraband, 7 held
Pune civic body issues alert, urges locals to stay safe amid high water levels
PM Modi, President Murmu congratulates Manu Bhaker for India's first medal
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Trump vows to make US crypto capital of the planet

Trump vows to make US crypto capital of the planet

Updated on: 29 July,2024 09:35 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Top

But Trump, the Republican nominee, stopped short of proposing a formal federal reserve of digital currency

Trump vows to make US crypto capital of the planet

Donald Trump

Listen to this article
Trump vows to make US crypto capital of the planet
x
00:00

Former President Donald Trump has promised to make the US a “Bitcoin superpower” if returned to the White House and said that he will appoint an advisory council to design transparent regulatory guidance for the benefit of the entire industry. But Trump, the Republican nominee, stopped short of proposing a formal federal reserve of digital currency.


Trump made a series of cryptocurrency-friendly policy commitments during remarks at a Bitcoin convention Saturday, including promising to fire Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler and creating a “strategic national Bitcoin stockpile”. “I’m laying out my plan to ensure that the United States will be the crypto capital of the planet and the Bitcoin superpower of the world,” Trump, 78, said.



Bitcoin is the world’s first widely adopted cryptocurrency —it allows for secure and seamless peer-to-peer transactions on the internet. He also warned that Bitcoin investors in the audience will be “crushed” if Vice President Kamala Harris is elected as president. “They (Democrats) want to choke you. They want to choke you out of business. We’re not going to let that happen,” he said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news washington donald trump Bitcoin white house

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK