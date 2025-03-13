Breaking News
Four held for brutally attacking teenager over love affair in Dharashiv
Gadchiroli Police launches ‘Cyber Doot’ mobile van for awareness on cyber crime
Massive security cover in Mumbai for Holi: 10,000+ cops, special teams on duty
Holi 2025: BMC appeals for eco-friendly and safe festivities
Man steals idol, silver crown from temple in Palghar, held
shot-button
Holi Holi
Home > News > World News > Article > Trumps 25 per cent tariffs on steel imports go into effect

Trump’s 25 per cent tariffs on steel imports go into effect

Updated on: 13 March,2025 09:06 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Top

The US president has separate tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, with plans to also tax imports from the European Union, Brazil and South Korea by charging “reciprocal” rates starting on April 2

Trump’s 25 per cent tariffs on steel imports go into effect

US President Donald Trump exits from his new Tesla Model S. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
Trump’s 25 per cent tariffs on steel imports go into effect
x
00:00

President Donald Trump officially increased tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to 25 per cent on Wednesday. He removed all exemptions from his 2018 tariffs on the metals, in addition to increasing the tariffs on aluminum from 10 per cent.


The US president has separate tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, with plans to also tax imports from the European Union, Brazil and South Korea by charging “reciprocal” rates starting on April 2.


European Union fights back


European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the US was “applying tariffs worth $28 billion, and we are responding with countermeasures worth 26 billion euros”, or about $28 billion. Those measures, which cover not just steel and aluminum products, but also textiles, home appliances and agricultural goods, are due to take effect on April 1.

Australia says won’t retaliate

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that despite US tariffs on Australian steel and aluminum, his government would not retaliate. Trump said last month he was considering an exemption for Australia. A former Australian government secured an exemption with the Trump administration in 2018.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

donald trump united states of america australia news world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK