Truss appoints diverse Cabinet, old guard gone

Two Indian-origin ministers get top posts as new PM takes charge in UK

Liz Truss during her first cabinet meeting on Wednesday. Pic/AP/PTI

Prime Minister Liz Truss held her first Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London on Wednesday after announcing one of the UK’s most diverse Cabinets, with key frontline posts going to ethnic minority members of Parliament, including Indian-origin Suella Braverman as the Home Secretary.

Another Indian-origin minister in the Cabinet, Agra-born Alok Sharma, retains his climate action job as the COP26 President, as does Defence Secretary Ben Wallace in a new top team that is otherwise a complete shake-up of the old guard.

Many senior Tories, who had backed Truss’ rival, British Indian former finance minister Rishi Sunak, find themselves without a job, including former justice secretary Dominic Raab, transport secretary Grant Shapps.

New British PM’s left and right hands

Therese Coffey, Deputy Prime Minister and Health Secretary

A former work and pensions secretary and a long-time friend of Truss. Coffey is known as a devout Roman Catholic. When she was asked about her views on US Supreme Court ruling on abortion, Coffey said the law won’t change in the UK. But, she said, she would prefer people not to go for abortions.

Kwasi Kwarteng, Chancellor

Another key ally of Liz Truss, he replaces Nadhim Zahawi who only took the role after Rishi Sunak’s resignation. Of Ghanaian heritage, He became an MP in 2010, the same year as Truss. In January 2021, he became the first black Conservative cabinet minister when Boris Johnson appointed him business secretary.

James Cleverly, Foreign Secretary

James Cleverly has taken over the new PM’s former dept. He had been the education secretary since July but was a minister in the Foreign Office, with responsibility for Europe and North America, when Russia attacked Ukraine. He was a member of the London Assembly, where he became an ally of Boris Johnson.

Suella Braverman, Home Secretary

The Indian-origin barrister replaces fellow colleague of Indian descent Priti Patel. Braverman is an enthusiastic Brexit supporter. Last year, after she announced she was expecting her second child, the government amended the law so that she—and future ministers—could take six months’ maternity leave without having to quit.

Alok Sharma, COP26 President

Alok Sharma, another Indian-origin minister, will stay on as president for COP26. The ex-business secretary and international development secretary did not reveal who he was supporting in the leadership race. Agra-born Sharma, a qualified CA worked for Deloitte before spending 16 years in banking.

