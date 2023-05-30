Breaking News
Turkey’s Erdogan retains power, faces challenges

Updated on: 30 May,2023 07:56 AM IST  |  Ankara
Agencies |

Erdogan secured more than 52 per cent of the vote in Sunday’s presidential runoff, two weeks after he fell short of scoring an outright victory in the first round. His opponent was Kemal Kilicdaroglu

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Pic/AP

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has a mandate to rule until 2028, securing five more years as leader of a country at the crossroads of Europe and Asia that plays a key role in NATO. 


He must now confront skyrocketing inflation that has fueled a cost-of-living crisis and rebuild in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people. Erdogan secured more than 52 per cent of the vote in Sunday’s presidential runoff, two weeks after he fell short of scoring an outright victory in the first round. His opponent was Kemal Kilicdaroglu.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


