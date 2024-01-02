Turkiye arrests 33 suspects accused of working for Israel's Mossad in countrywide operations

Turkiye authorities have arrested 33 suspects accused of collaborating with the Israeli Mossad in eight districts across the country. Country’s newspaper Daily Sabah reported that arrest warrants were issued for 46 suspects

Turkiye authorities have arrested 33 suspects accused of collaborating with the Israeli Mossad in eight districts across the country. Country’s newspaper Daily Sabah reported that arrest warrants were issued for 46 suspects.

It was also reported that, according to the investigation, Israel was behind activities targeting foreigners residing in Turkey, including surveillance, assaults and abduction attempts.

The Chief Prosecutor’s Office in Istanbul issued arrest warrants for 46 suspects in an investigation into Israeli intelligence service Mossad's alleged plot targeting foreigners in Türkiye, the newspaper reported.

Thirty-three suspects were detained on Tuesday, authorities announced. Operations are underway to capture the other suspects, according to the report. Authorities said operations were held in eight provinces against people suspected of involvement in espionage activities for Israel.

The investigation found that Israeli intelligence was behind activities targeting foreigners residing in Türkiye, from reconnaissance to assaults and abduction attempts. No other details are available regarding the investigation, but Mossad was implicated in the past in investigations about attempts to kidnap Palestinians living in Türkiye, the report said.

Meanwhile, Israel is considering the appointment of a judge on its behalf to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) hearing concerning the genocide charges presented last week by South Africa, Haaretz reported.

According to the procedure, a defendant country may add a judge to the panel of 15 justices. South Africa can do the same. Israel can be defended by four representatives in the hearing, and Israeli officials are looking for suitable international legal experts of stature who will be able to convey the Israeli position, the report said.

One of the names that came up was the American lawyer Alan Dershowitz. Israel also intends to present support letters written by representatives from various countries that support its position. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not attend the hearing, but he may send a formal written address letter on his behalf.

Israel's first goal is to block a possible issuing of a restraining order by the court for the halt of all Gaza fighting. An Israeli senior official told Haaretz that "Israel was one of the founders of the ICJ in the 1950s following the Holocaust. Who would've believed that they are trying to accuse us of genocide, when Hamas is the one who committed intentional genocide against us on October 7." (Agencies)