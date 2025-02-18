Breaking News
Turkiye detains 282 suspects in large-scale operation against PKK

Updated on: 18 February,2025 02:15 PM IST  |  Ankara
Turkish police have detained 282 people in a nationwide operation targeting the PKK, with suspects accused of financing, recruiting, and spreading propaganda for the banned group.

Turkish police have detained 282 suspects in the past five days in a large-scale operation targeting the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said Tuesday.


The suspects were detained across 51 provinces, the minister said on the X social media platform.


The detentions came despite renewed efforts between Ankara and the PKK to resolve a conflict that has claimed tens of thousands of lives.


These efforts are expected to include a call by the PKK's imprisoned leader, Abdullah Ocalan, for his group to lay down arms.


Yerlikaya said those detained are suspected of providing financial support to the PKK, recruiting members, engaging in propaganda and participating in violent street protests.

Police seized two AK-47 assault rifles and other weapons during the raids, the minister said.


Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government has widened a crackdown on the opposition in recent months, arresting journalists and politicians among others.

Several elected Kurdish mayors have been ousted from office and replaced with state appointed officials for alleged links to the PKK.

The latest was on Saturday, when the mayor of Van municipality in eastern Turkey was removed from his post and replaced with the state-appointed governor.


The PKK has led a decadeslong insurgency in Turkiye and is considered a terror organisation by Turkiye's Western allies.

turkey national news world news International news news

