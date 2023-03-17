Turkiye, Egypt scramble to mend relations damaged in wake of 2011 Arab Spring; Cavusoglu to visit Cairo

Diplomatic relations between Ankara and Cairo have been frosty for almost a decade. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was a close ally of Egypt's previous Islamist president, Mohammed Morsi, who was ousted by the military amid widespread protests in 2013

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will visit Egypt, his ministry announced Friday, the first such high-level trip in more than a decade as the countries repair relations damaged in the wake of the 2011 Arab Spring.

A statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Cavusoglu will go to Egypt on Saturday at the invitation of his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry. The ministers will discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues.

Cavusoglu's trip follows Shoukry's visit to Turkiye's earthquake-hit region last month.

Diplomatic relations between Ankara and Cairo have been frosty for almost a decade. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was a close ally of Egypt's previous Islamist president, Mohammed Morsi, who was ousted by the military amid widespread protests in 2013.

Also read: Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Russia for talks with Vladimir Putin

Turkiye in recent years abandoned its critical approach to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi's government, as it tried to repair the frayed ties. In November, Erdogan and el-Sissi were photographed shaking hands during the World Cup in Qatar.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.