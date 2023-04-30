Twitter to allow media publishers to charge users per article, announces Elon Musk

Due to the recent development, several celebrities have lost their verified blue ticks from their Twitter accounts. As multiple accounts have started paying, the announcement will definitely motivate others to join the bandwagon

After blue tick verification, now billionaire Elon Musk announced that Twitter will allow media publishers to chargehttps://www.mid-day.com/search/Twitter-articles users on a per article basis with one click and this is going to start from May.

On Saturday, Elon Musk tweeted, "Rolling out next month, this platform will allow media publishers to charge users on a per article basis with one click. This enables users who would not sign up for a monthly subscription to pay a higher per article price for when they want to read an occasional article. Should be a major win-win for both media orgs & the public."

Rolling out next month, this platform will allow media publishers to charge users on a per article basis with one click.



This enables users who would not sign up for a monthly subscription to pay a higher per article price for when they want to read an occasional article.… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2023

This news came few days after the announcement regarding the accounts which are blue tick verified. The changes which Musk has made on Twitter after his takeover are crazy. Adding another pointer to his updates is about getting verified accounts prioritised.

He tweeted, "Verified accounts are now prioritized."

Due to the recent development, several celebrities have lost their verified blue ticks from their Twitter accounts. As multiple accounts have started paying, the announcement will definitely motivate others to join the bandwagon.

The blue tick served as a way of protecting well-known individuals from impersonation and tackling false information.

"On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue," Twitter said in a post in March.

Twitter first introduced the blue check mark system in 2009 to help users identify that celebrities, politicians, companies and brands, news organizations and other accounts "of public interest" were genuine and not impostors or parody accounts. The company didn't previously charge for verification.

Musk launched Twitter Blue with the check-mark badge as one of the premium perks within two weeks of the company's takeover last year.

