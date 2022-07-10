Twitter to sue Musk over deal termination

In April, Musk reached an acquisition agreement with Twitter at $54.20 per share

Representative Image

Elon Musk is terminating his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter citing multiple breaches of the purchase agreement, according to a letter sent by the billionaire Tesla chief's team to Twitter. “As further described below, Mr Musk is terminating the Merger Agreement because Twitter is in material breach of multiple provisions of that Agreement,” the letter said.

In April, Musk reached an acquisition agreement with Twitter at $54.20 per share. However, Musk put the deal on hold in May to allow his team to review the veracity of Twitter’s claim that less than 5 per cent of accounts on the platform are bots or spam.

44 BN

Amount of money in dollars of the deal made by Musk

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever