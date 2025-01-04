Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Two dead 18 injured in US plane crash

Two dead, 18 injured in US plane crash

Updated on: 04 January,2025 08:36 AM IST  |  California
Agencies |

Top

Firefighters and police battled the blaze and evacuated the area.

Two dead, 18 injured in US plane crash

Smoke rises from the roof of the building after the crash. Pic/KABC

Two dead, 18 injured in US plane crash
Two people died and 18 were injured on Thursday when a small plane crashed through the roof of a sprawling furniture manufacturing building in Southern California where at least 200 people were working, police said. The identities of the people who died, and whether they were in the plane or on the ground, was not yet known, said a Fullerton police spokesperson.


The plane crashed less than two minutes after taking off from the Fullerton Municipal Airport in Orange County, located just 10 km from Disneyland, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware. Security camera footage from a wheel manufacturer across the street shows the plane tilted on its side as it dove into the building, causing a fiery explosion and black plume of smoke. Firefighters and police battled the blaze and evacuated the area.


