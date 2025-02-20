Two dead after midair aircraft collision in US

Officials said the Cessna landed “uneventfully” and the Lancair affected terrain near the other runway and “a post-impact fire ensured”.

Law enforcement personnel at the crash site at Marana Regional Airport in Arizona. Pic/AP

As many as two people were killed after two small aircraft collided midair at an Arizona airport on Wednesday, CNN reported, citing authorities. A Cessna 172S and Lancair 360 MK II collided near the Marana Regional Airport at 8.28 am (local time).

Officials said the Cessna landed “uneventfully” and the Lancair affected terrain near the other runway and “a post-impact fire ensured”. Two people were on each plane, but the conditions of two of those remained unknown. The airport was shut for investigation into the incident.

