Breaking News
FIR filed after cops get emails threatening to blow up Eknath Shinde's car
BJP MLA Suresh Dhas accuses Dhananjay Munde of involvement in Rs 300-crore scam
Fines worth Rs 4.54 crore collected from citizens for flouting cleanliness norms
Major fire breaks out near Film City in Goregaon, no injuries reported
'Conspiracy' to frame CM, Shinde in false cases: BJP leader records statement
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > News > World News > Article > Two dead after midair aircraft collision in US

Two dead after midair aircraft collision in US

Updated on: 21 February,2025 08:45 AM IST  |  Arizona
Agencies |

Top

Officials said the Cessna landed “uneventfully” and the Lancair affected terrain near the other runway and “a post-impact fire ensured”.

Two dead after midair aircraft collision in US

Law enforcement personnel at the crash site at Marana Regional Airport in Arizona. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
Two dead after midair aircraft collision in US
x
00:00

As many as two people were killed after two small aircraft collided midair at an Arizona airport on Wednesday, CNN reported, citing authorities. A Cessna 172S and Lancair 360 MK II collided near the Marana Regional Airport at 8.28 am (local time).


Officials said the Cessna landed “uneventfully” and the Lancair affected terrain near the other runway and “a post-impact fire ensured”. Two people were on each plane, but the conditions of two of those remained unknown. The airport was shut for investigation into the incident.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news International news arizona

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK