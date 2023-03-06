Breaking News
Two dead, six injured in shooting at Georgia house party

Updated on: 06 March,2023 08:38 AM IST  |  Georgia
ANI |

The officials said that the shooting stemmed from a confrontation at the house party

Two dead, six injured in shooting at Georgia house party

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Two people were killed and six others were injured on Saturday (local time) after a shooting at a house party in Douglas County, Georgia where more than 100 teenagers gathered, CNN reported citing local police.


The officials said that the shooting stemmed from a confrontation at the house party.



Soon after the shooting, Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) asked people to share information about the assailant as details about the incident are "very limited, the agency said in a news release.


Wounded partygoers were seen in neighbouring yards after the shooting, according to CNN affiliate WXIA, US local television station in Atlanta.

The owner of the home told WXIA they held a Sweet 16 party for their daughter and they chose to end the party at 10:00 pm, claiming some of the attendees were smoking marijuana.

It is still unclear whether the adults were present at the time of the shooting or not as the owner told WXIA happened in a cul-de-sac outside the home, reported CNN.

DCSO said the incident remains a "very active investigation."

