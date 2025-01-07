It is a highly addictive synthetic opioid that is approximately 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.

Representation pic

Listen to this article Two Indian companies charged with criminal conspiracies to import fentanyl precursor chemicals to US x 00:00

Two Indian companies -- Raxuter Chemicals and Athos Chemicals -- have been charged with criminal conspiracies to distribute and import fentanyl precursor chemicals to the United States. Bhavesh Lathiya, a founder and senior executive of Raxuter Chemicals, was arrested in New York on January 4 on the same charges. US Magistrate Judge Joseph A Marutollo for the Eastern District of New York has ordered detained pending trial. If convicted, Lathiya faces a maximum penalty of 53 years in prison.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is probably for the first time that Indian companies and its executives have been charged for distribution and import of fentanyl precursor chemicals to the United States. Most Chinese companies have been charged for such criminal conspiracies for distribution and import of Fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance, which is considered to be the deadliest drug threat currently facing the US.

It is a highly addictive synthetic opioid that is approximately 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. 'We allege these companies, and a company founder and senior executive who is now in custody, conspired to distribute and import fentanyl precursor chemicals from India to the United States and Mexico,' said Attorney General Merrick Garland on Saturday.

'(We) will continue to take the fight against fentanyl directly to alleged foreign precursor chemical exporters like the companies and the individual indicted today ' because the best way to stop illicit fentanyl from killing Americans and devastating communities is by preventing it from being manufactured in the first place,' said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas.

In the indictment unsealed Monday, Raxuter Chemicals and Lathiya are charged with conspiracy to distribute and import a listed chemical, distribution and importation of a listed chemical knowing it would be used to manufacture fentanyl, smuggling, and other related offenses. Athos Chemicals is charged with similar offenses, including conspiracy to distribute and import a listed chemical and distribution and importation of a listed chemical.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever