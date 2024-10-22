Breaking News
Two Indians held in Nepal with over Rs 20 lakh in illegal cash

Updated on: 22 October,2024 03:39 PM IST  |  Kathmandu
PTI |

Police recovered a total of INR 20,50,000 from them with no supporting documents. Carrying INR 25,000 or more in cash without proper documentation is illegal in Nepal

Two Indian nationals were arrested on Tuesday for illegally carrying over INR 20 lakh in cash in Nepal's Kapilvastu district, police said.


Salman Quaresia, 33, and Umesh Sakharam Khandagle, 39 -- both residents of Raigad district in Maharashtra -- were arrested in the Krishnanagar area of Kapilvastu district during a routine security check at the Nepal-India border. They were travelling in separate vehicles with Indian number plates.


Police recovered a total of INR 20,50,000 from them with no supporting documents. Carrying INR 25,000 or more in cash without proper documentation is illegal in Nepal.


The arrested individuals have been handed over to the Revenue Investigation Department in Kapilvastu district, along with the seized banknotes, for further investigation, police said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

