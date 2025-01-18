Breaking News
Two judges in Iran shot dead

Two judges in Iran shot dead

Updated on: 19 January,2025 07:47 AM IST  |  Dubai
Agencies

Two judges in Iran shot dead

Both judges took part in the mass execution of dissidents in 1988. Pic/X

Two judges in Iran shot dead
A man shot two prominent hardline judges—Mohammad Mogheiseh and Ali Razini—in Iran’s capital Tehran on Saturday, state media reported. 


“According to initial investigations, the person in question did not have a case in the Supreme Court, the news agency said.


