Two more ministers resign in fresh blow to UK PM Boris Johnson

Updated on: 06 July,2022 01:38 PM IST  |  London
AFP |

Will Quince, minister for children and families, said he had "no choice but to tender my resignation" while junior transport minister Laura Trott said she was quitting over a loss of "trust" in the government

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Pic/AFP


Two more ministers resigned from the UK government on Wednesday, piling further pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson following the departure of his health and finance ministers.

Will Quince, minister for children and families, said he had "no choice but to tender my resignation" while junior transport minister Laura Trott said she was quitting over a loss of "trust" in the government.




