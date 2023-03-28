Two people stabbed to death in Portugal's Muslim centre; suspect shot, injured

Prime Minister Antonio Costa told reporters it was 'a criminal act' and that two lives had been lost in the incident Tuesday

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Portuguese police shot a man suspected of stabbing two people to death at an Ismaili Muslim centre in Lisbon, Portugal's prime minister said Tuesday.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa told reporters it was 'a criminal act' and that two lives had been lost in the incident Tuesday.

The suspect is hospitalised, Costa said.

"Everything points to this being an isolated incident," Costa said, without elaborating. Police made no immediate comment but said they would provide more information later Tuesday.

Also read: Atiq Ahmad, two others sentenced to life in 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.