Two people stabbed to death in Portugal's Muslim centre; suspect shot, injured

Updated on: 28 March,2023 04:58 PM IST  |  Lisbon
AP |

Prime Minister Antonio Costa told reporters it was 'a criminal act' and that two lives had been lost in the incident Tuesday

Two people stabbed to death in Portugal's Muslim centre; suspect shot, injured

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


Portuguese police shot a man suspected of stabbing two people to death at an Ismaili Muslim centre in Lisbon, Portugal's prime minister said Tuesday.


Prime Minister Antonio Costa told reporters it was 'a criminal act' and that two lives had been lost in the incident Tuesday.



The suspect is hospitalised, Costa said.


"Everything points to this being an isolated incident," Costa said, without elaborating. Police made no immediate comment but said they would provide more information later Tuesday. 

