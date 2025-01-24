Two PIOs, three others charged for robbery in US

They were all charged with one count of robbery conspiracy, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, and one count of robbery, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison

The gang robbed a business owner at gunpoint in from of his kids.

Two Indian-origin persons are among five people charged in the US with carrying out a robbery at gunpoint at the home of a small business owner in front of his young children.

Bhupinderjit Singh, 26, Divya Kumari, 26, Elijaih Roman, 22, Corey Hall, 45 and Erik Suarez, 24, were charged for a gun-point home invasion robbery in Orange County, New York around December 1, 2024.

They were all charged with one count of robbery conspiracy, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, and one count of robbery, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Singh, Roman, Hall, and Suarez are additionally charged with for using, carrying, possessing, and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime, which can attract a life in prison sentence. Kumari was waiting in the vicinity to act as a lookout.

Acting US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Edward Kim said the group planned and executed a violent robbery, during which four children watched as their parents were zip-tied and held at gunpoint while four men ransacked their home looking for money and valuables.

Indian jailed for customs evasion

An Indian man who ran jewellery companies in New York has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for evading customs duty for importing jewellery worth more than US$ 13.5 million and for illegally processing over US$ 10.3 million through an unlicensed money transmitting business. A restitution of US$ 742,500 and forfeiture of US$ 11,126,982.33 was also ordered for the schemes carried out by Monishkumar Kirankumar Doshi Shah, 4O, of Mumbai and New Jersey.

