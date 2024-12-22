Breaking News
Two US Navy pilots shot down over Red Sea in apparent friendly fire incident US military says

Two US Navy pilots shot down over Red Sea in apparent 'friendly fire' incident, US military says

Updated on: 22 December,2024 09:45 AM IST  |  Dubai
AP |

The incident came as the US military conducted airstrikes targeting Yemen's Houthi rebels, though the US military's Central Command did not elaborate on what their mission was at the time.

Two US Navy pilots shot down over Red Sea in apparent 'friendly fire' incident, US military says

Representation pic

Two US Navy pilots shot down over Red Sea in apparent 'friendly fire' incident, US military says
Two US Navy pilots were shot down over the Red Sea in an apparent 'friendly fire' incident, the US military said Sunday. Both pilots were recovered alive, with one suffering minor injuries in the incident.


The incident came as the US military conducted airstrikes targeting Yemen's Houthi rebels, though the US military's Central Command did not elaborate on what their mission was at the time.


'The guided missile cruiser USS Gettysburg, which is part of the USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, mistakenly fired on and hit the F/A-18, which was flying off the USS Harry S. Truman,' Central Command said in a statement.


