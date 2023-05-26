Typhoon Mawar causes major damage in Guam

Survey and work crews were assessing damage at military installations, which are limited to essential personnel only

Several residents were left without power and utilities. Pic/AP

Many residents of Guam were without power and utilities Thursday after Typhoon Mawar tore through the remote US Pacific territory the night before and ripped roofs off homes, flipped vehicles and shredded trees.

There were minor injuries reported but no fatalities, according to the governor’s office. Guam Homeland Security’s Office of Civil Defense announced Thursday evening that Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero returned the island to its typical condition of typhoon readiness.

Survey and work crews were assessing damage at military installations, which are limited to essential personnel only. This was the strongest typhoon to hit the territory of roughly 150,000 people since 2002.

