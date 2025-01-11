UAE sends 700 tonnes of food aid to Somalia

Breaking News
Updated on: 11 January,2025 07:44 AM IST  |  Abu Dhabi
Agencies |

The aid follows the directives of the UAE’s leadership to strengthen humanitarian endeavours and alleviate the suffering of people

People wade through a flooded street in Beledweyne, Somalia

As a part of the UAE’s continuous humanitarian efforts to support nations impacted by natural disasters, the UAE has dispatched 700 tonnes of urgent food supplies to the victims of floods that hit several areas in Somalia. 


The aid follows the directives of the UAE’s leadership to strengthen humanitarian endeavours and alleviate the suffering of people.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


