UAE sends 700 tonnes of food aid to Somalia

People wade through a flooded street in Beledweyne, Somalia

As a part of the UAE’s continuous humanitarian efforts to support nations impacted by natural disasters, the UAE has dispatched 700 tonnes of urgent food supplies to the victims of floods that hit several areas in Somalia.

The aid follows the directives of the UAE’s leadership to strengthen humanitarian endeavours and alleviate the suffering of people.

