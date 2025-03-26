UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic bilateral relations in phone call

Both sides underscored their determination to further bolster strategic cooperation between the two countries in a way that serves shared interests.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and US President Donald Trump of the United States of America held a phone call today to discuss ways to further strengthen the strategic ties between the two nations across various fields in support of shared interests. The call came as part of the longstanding partnership between the UAE and the United States.

The call also addressed the outcomes of the recent official visit to the United States by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser. The visit resulted in the announcement of key agreements and partnerships between the two countries, particularly in the fields of artificial intelligence, advanced technology, infrastructure, and energy, with both sides noting the positive impact these developments will have on the future of bilateral relations.

They also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern, with a focus on the situation in the Middle East and ongoing efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and maintain regional stability.

In this context, Zayed stressed the importance of ensuring the delivery of vital humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza in light of the dire humanitarian situation and reaffirmed the UAE's support for the two-state solution as the foundation for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in the region--one that guarantees security and stability for all its countries and peoples.

He also affirmed the UAE's commitment to continuing to strengthen its cooperation with the United States in pursuit of their shared developmental objectives and in support of peace and prosperity in the region and the wider world. This commitment reflects the UAE's steadfast approach to promoting collaboration and development at both the regional and global levels. Both sides underscored their determination to further bolster strategic cooperation between the two countries in a way that serves shared interests.

