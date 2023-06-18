Breaking News
UK arrests 105 illegal foreign nationals

Updated on: 18 June,2023 08:34 AM IST  |  London
Agencies

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also attended an early morning visit in Brent, North London

UK arrests 105 illegal foreign nationals

Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi at Wembley Police Station. Pic/PTI

UK arrests 105 illegal foreign nationals
In a major crackdown on illegal immigration, enforcement officers in the UK arrested 105 foreign nationals from over 20 countries, who were found working illegally in the country.


The nationwide operation by the Home Office on Friday saw over 300 immigration officers on 159 enforcement visits in a day at commercial premises, including restaurants, car washes, nail bars, barber shops and convenience stores.


“Illegal working harms our communities, cheats honest workers out of employment and defrauds the public purse as no taxes are paid...we are committed to tackling the abuse of our laws and borders,” Home Secretary Suella Braverman said. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also attended an early morning visit in Brent, North London.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

world news london Rishi Sunak united kingdom news

