UK Conservatives cast votes in first round of leadership race

The Conservative Party’s Rishi Sunak. Pic/AP

Conservative Party lawmakers in Britain are casting ballots Wednesday in the first round of an election to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Eight candidates have secured the required backing of 20 colleagues to make the first ballot. The 358 Tory legislators will vote Wednesday afternoon, with last-placed candidate and any others who fail to get 30 votes dropping off the list.

Further voting will take place Thursday and, if needed, next week. The final two contenders will face a runoff vote by about 1,80,000 Conservative Party members. The winner will automatically become prime minister, without a national election.

