UK, France, Ukraine agree to work on ceasefire plan

(From left) UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky at 10 Downing Street in London. Pic/AFP

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer says Britain, France and Ukraine have agreed to work on a ceasefire plan to present to the US.

Starmer says the plan emerged after talks among the four countries’ leaders following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Oval Office blowout with US President Donald Trump.

The prime minister told the BBC he believes the US president wants a durable peace in Ukraine. He repeated his assertion that American security guarantees will be needed to make it stick. Starmer is hosting a summit of European leaders in London on Sunday to discuss Ukraine.

It was supposed to cap a week of whirlwind diplomacy advancing the prospect of peace in Ukraine, but has been overshadowed by the extraordinary scolding by President Trump of Ukrainian President Zelensky at the White House on Friday for “being ungrateful for US support”.

