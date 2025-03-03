Breaking News
UK, France, Ukraine agree to work on ceasefire plan

Updated on: 03 March,2025 07:58 AM IST  |  London
Agencies

Starmer is hosting a summit of European leaders in London on Sunday to discuss Ukraine

(From left) UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky at 10 Downing Street in London. Pic/AFP

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer says Britain, France and Ukraine have agreed to work on a ceasefire plan to present to the US. 


Starmer says the plan emerged after talks among the four countries’ leaders following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Oval Office blowout with US President Donald Trump.


The prime minister told the BBC he believes the US president wants a durable peace in Ukraine. He repeated his assertion that American security guarantees will be needed to make it stick. Starmer is hosting a summit of European leaders in London on Sunday to discuss Ukraine.


It was supposed to cap a week of whirlwind diplomacy advancing the prospect of peace in Ukraine, but has been overshadowed by the extraordinary scolding by President Trump of Ukrainian President Zelensky at the White House on Friday for “being ungrateful for US support”.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

