UK PM favourite promises immediate action on energy

The winner of the most votes among Conservative members will be announced on Monday, and the next day, the new prime minister will meet Queen Elizabeth and be asked by her to form a government

Liz Truss. Pic/AFP

British foreign minister Liz Truss said on Sunday she would set out immediate action in her first week in power to tackle rising energy bills and increase energy supplies if she is, as expected, appointed prime minister.

The governing Conservative Party is widely expected to name Truss its new leader, and Britain’s new prime minister, on Monday at a time when the country faces what is forecast to be a long recession, double-digit inflation and industrial unrest. It is a long and costly to-do list for the incoming leader who will replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Her rival, former finance minister Rishi Sunak, also sought to burnish his credentials to tackle rising energy bills, saying he would offer all Britons some financial support, with additional help to those on the lowest incomes and pensioners. The winner of the most votes among Conservative members will be announced on Monday, and the next day, the new prime minister will meet Queen Elizabeth and be asked by her to form a government.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal