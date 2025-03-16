Breaking News
UK PM Keir Starmer calls for "maximum pressure" on Russia, rejects Putin's response to ceasefire as "not good enough"

Updated on: 16 March,2025 08:59 AM IST  |  London
In terms of Russia's position, I think it is very important that we put maximum pressure on Russia.

Vladimir Putin. Pic/AFP

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday (local time) urged the international community to put "maximum pressure" on Russia, saying that Vladmir Putin's response to the US-proposed 30-day ceasefire is "not good enough." Speaking at a press conference after the virtual meeting of the "coalition of willing" - a group of Western nations that have pledged to help defend Ukraine against Russia--Starmer said that Russia's 'yes but' is not good enough.


"In terms of Russia's position, I think it is very important that we put maximum pressure on Russia. This 'yes but' is not good enough, and that's why the collective result this morning was to put pressure, and we can collectively put pressure on Russia," Starmer said. Starmer added that it is time to engage in discussions on a lasting peace backed by strong security arrangements.


"Russia's appetite for conflict and chaos undermines our security back here in the United Kingdom. It drives up the cost of living, it drives up energy costs so this matters deeply to UK. Now is the time to engage in discussions on a mechanism to manage and monitor a full ceasefire and agree to serious negotiations towards not just a pause but a lasting peace backed by strong security arrangements through our coalition of willing," Starmer said.


Starmer also announced that the militaries of Ukraine's allies will meet on Thursday in the UK to " put strong and robust plans in place to swing in behind a peace deal." "Our military will meet on Thursday here at UK to put strong and robust plans in place to swing in behind a peace deal. This is the moment to keep driving towards the outcome we want to see to end the killing, a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and lasting security for all of us," Starmer said.

Despite Ukraine and the United States offering a 30-day unconditional cease-fire, Putin has continued to push for additional demands. The Russian leader signalled that he wanted Ukraine to order its soldiers to surrender as part of any peace deal.

"We agree with the proposal to cease hostilities but we have to bear in mind that this ceasefire must be aimed at a long-lasting peace and it must look at the root causes of the crisis," Putin said at a news conference - repeating the Kremlin's previous claims that the current Ukrainian government is part of the underlying problem, as per CNN.

