UK PM Sunak wife Akshata seek blessings at Londons Neasden Temple

UK PM Sunak, wife Akshata seek blessings at London’s Neasden Temple

Updated on: 01 July,2024 07:53 AM IST  |  London
Agencies |

The couple were greeted with loud cheers as their convoy drove into the mandir grounds on Saturday evening.

UK PM Sunak, wife Akshata seek blessings at London's Neasden Temple

Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty at the temple in London. Pic/AFP

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty sought divine blessings on the last weekend ahead of the July 4 general election at the iconic BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in London, popularly known as Neasden Temple. The couple were greeted with loud cheers as their convoy drove into the mandir grounds on Saturday evening.


After a tour of the grand temple complex and interaction with volunteers and senior community leaders, cricket fan Sunak began his address to the congregation with a reference to India’s victory in the T20 World Cup before speaking about the inspiration he draws from his faith.


“I am Hindu and like all of you, I draw inspiration and comfort from my faith,” said Sunak. “I was proud to be sworn in as a member of parliament on the 'Bhagavad Gita’. Our faith teaches us to do our duty and not fret about the outcome,” he said.


