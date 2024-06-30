The couple were greeted with loud cheers as their convoy drove into the mandir grounds on Saturday evening.

Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty at the temple in London. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article UK PM Sunak, wife Akshata seek blessings at London’s Neasden Temple x 00:00

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty sought divine blessings on the last weekend ahead of the July 4 general election at the iconic BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in London, popularly known as Neasden Temple. The couple were greeted with loud cheers as their convoy drove into the mandir grounds on Saturday evening.

After a tour of the grand temple complex and interaction with volunteers and senior community leaders, cricket fan Sunak began his address to the congregation with a reference to India’s victory in the T20 World Cup before speaking about the inspiration he draws from his faith.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am Hindu and like all of you, I draw inspiration and comfort from my faith,” said Sunak. “I was proud to be sworn in as a member of parliament on the 'Bhagavad Gita’. Our faith teaches us to do our duty and not fret about the outcome,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever