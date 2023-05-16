UK promises more arms for Ukraine on Zelensky visit

Zelensky says war a matter of security for all of Europe, not just Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky (second right), gestures as he leaves after receiving the International Charlemagne Prize in Aachen, Germany. Pic/AP

President Volodymyr Zelensky was in Britain on Monday on his whirlwind European tour, as the staunch ally of Kyiv promised to give Ukraine hundreds more missiles and attack drones in an effort to change the course of the war. Zelensky landed by helicopter at Chequers—the British leader’s official country retreat—and was greeted by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on his second trip to the UK since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Zelensky thanked Britain for its support so far, and said his discussions with Sunak would cover “very important issues, urgent support for Ukraine”. He said the war was a matter of “security not only for Ukraine, but for all of Europe.”

More military aid from France

France pledged additional military aid for Ukraine on Sunday, including light tanks, armored vehicles, training for soldiers and other assistance as the Ukrainians gear up for a counteroffensive against Russian forces, following surprise talks in Paris between the Ukrainian and French presidents.

Also Read: China urges peace in Ukraine after US warning

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky and France’s Emmanuel Macron met for about three hours at the French presidential Elysee Palace — an encounter kept under wraps until shortly before the Ukrainian leader’s arrival in Paris from Germany on a French government jet.

Russia may have downed own aircraft

The head of Russia’s feared Wagner private army suggested on Sunday that the four Russian military aircraft that reportedly crashed in a region bordering Ukraine may have been shot down by Russia’s own forces. All of them reportedly belonged to the same military air group. A spokesman for Ukraine’s air force denied that Ukraine was involved.

