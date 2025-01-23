UK tabloids offer rare apology in legal settlement with Prince Harry

Breaking News
Updated on: 23 January,2025 08:21 AM IST  |  London
Agencies |

It was the first time NGN has acknowledged wrongdoing at The Sun, a paper once known for featuring topless women on Page 3

Barrister David Sherborne (centre), representing Prince Harry, speaks outside the Royal Courts of Justice in central London. PIC/AFP

Rupert Murdoch’s UK tabloids made a rare apology to Prince Harry in settling his privacy invasion lawsuit and will pay him a substantial sum, his lawyer announced on Wednesday. News Group Newspapers (NGN) offered a “full and unequivocal apology to the Duke of Sussex for the serious intrusion by The Sun between 1996 and 2011 into his private life, including incidents of unlawful activities carried out by private investigators working for The Sun,” attorney David Sherborne read from settlement statement in court.


Prince Harry, Duke of SussexPrince Harry, Duke of Sussex


It was the first time NGN has acknowledged wrongdoing at The Sun, a paper once known for featuring topless women on Page 3. The statement itself was remarkable in breadth, acknowledging “phone hacking, surveillance and misuse of private information by journalists and private investigators” aimed at Harry, allegations NGN had strongly denied before trial.


The statement even went beyond the scope of the lawsuit to acknowledge intruding on the life of his mother, the late Princess Diana. “We acknowledge and apologise for the distress caused to the duke, and the damage inflicted on relationships, friendships and family, and have agreed to pay him substantial damages,” it said. Harry, 40, the younger son of King Charles III, and one other man were the only remaining claimants out of more than 1,300 who settled lawsuits against NGN.

