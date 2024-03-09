The weaponry will include 1,000 one-way attack—or kamikaze—drones and models that target ships

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Britain’s Defence Secretary Grant Shapps shake hands in Kyiv. Pic/AP

Listen to this article UK to give 10,000 drones to Ukraine x 00:00

Britain said Thursday that it would provide 10,000 drones to arm Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

The announcement by Defense Secretary Grant Shapps during a visit in Kyiv with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy includes an investment of 125 million pounds ($160 million) on top of 200 million pounds ($256 million) previously committed for drones. The weaponry will include 1,000 one-way attack—or kamikaze—drones and models that target ships.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ukraine is using UK donated weapons to unprecedented effect, to help lay waste to nearly 30 per cent of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet,” Shapps said. On Tuesday, Ukrainian sea drones reportedly sank another Russian warship in the Black Sea, the latest in a series of strikes that have crippled Moscow.

Dismissed military commander to be ambassador to UK

Valerii Zaluzhnyi. Pic/AP

Ukraine’s former military chief has been appointed the country’s new ambassador to the United Kingdom, a month after he was sacked as head of the armed forces by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Zelenskyy announced that he has approved the appointment of Valerii Zaluzhnyi to one of Ukraine’s most important diplomatic positions. Britain is a key supporter of Ukraine in its war with Russia.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever