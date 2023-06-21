Breaking News
Mumbai: Metros may start rolling even if car sheds are not ready
https://www.mid-day.com/mumbai/mumbai-news/article/mumbai-3-km-from-horror-hostel-students-live-in-terror-23293448
Top cop to probe BMC projects
Mumbai: Kurar police bust ATM fraud gang, 4 arrested for nationwide scams
Mumbai: Relationship manager nearly empties bank accounts of 80-year-old
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > Ukraine downs 32 drones but some still get through

Ukraine downs 32 drones, but some still get through

Updated on: 21 June,2023 08:35 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Agencies |

Top

The attack was part of a wider bombardment of Ukrainian regions that extended as far as the Lviv region to the west, near Poland

Ukraine downs 32 drones, but some still get through

A crater near trucks destroyed by Russian shelling on Tuesday. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
Ukraine downs 32 drones, but some still get through
x
00:00

Ukrainian air defenses downed 32 of 35 Shahed exploding drones launched by Russia early Tuesday, most of them in the Kyiv region, in an attack that exposed gaps in the country’s air protection.


Russian forces mostly targeted the region around the Ukrainian capital in a night-time attack lasting around three hours, but Ukrainian air defences in the area shot down about two dozen of them. The attack was part of a wider bombardment of Ukrainian regions that extended as far as the Lviv region to the west, near Poland.


The Shahed drones made it all the way to Lviv because of the inability of air defense assets to cover such a broad area, Ukrainian air force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said. “Air defense systems are mostly dedicated to protecting major cities, key infrastructure facilities and the front line,” he said.


German population increases by 1.3%

People outside the Ukrainian embassy in Berlin. Pic/APPeople outside the Ukrainian embassy in Berlin. Pic/AP

Large numbers of refugees from Ukraine fleeing Russia’s war fueled a 1.3 per cent rise in Germany’s population last year, taking its number of inhabitants to more than 84.4 million. Germany’s population expanded by 1.12 million in 2022, compared with an increase of just 82,000 people in 2021.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

world news ukraine russia news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK