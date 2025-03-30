Breaking News
Updated on: 30 March,2025 07:43 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Agencies |

Citing intelligence reports, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia is getting ready for new offensives in the northeast Sumy, Kharkiv and Zaporizizhia regions

Zelensky said Russia is getting ready for new offensives. PIC/PTI

Ukraine expects Russia to launch a fresh offensive
According to Ukrainian government and military analysts, Russian forces are preparing to launch a fresh military offensive in the coming weeks to maximize the pressure on Ukraine and strengthen the Kremlin’s negotiating position in ceasefire talks.


The move could give Russian President Vladimir Putin every reason to delay discussions about pausing the fighting in favour of seeking more land, the Ukrainian officials said. Citing intelligence reports, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia is getting ready for new offensives in the northeast Sumy, Kharkiv and Zaporizizhia regions.


“They’re delaying talks and trying to get the US stuck in pointless discussions about fake ‘conditions’ just to buy time grab more land,” Zelensky said on a visit to Paris. “Putin wants to negotiate over territory from a stronger position.”


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

