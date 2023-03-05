Ukraine plant builds 6-person bunkers

For now, that means assembling prefabricated materials into underground shelters using a Soviet-era design

Workers build a shelter in a plant of Metinvest company, in Kryvyi Rih. Pic/AP

The pops of welding torches and the piecing whine of angle grinders fill the spacious production floor at a steel plant in Kryvyi Rih, the city in central Ukraine that is President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s hometown. Instead of doing their usual jobs producing and repairing mining equipment, some workers are busy building metal bunkers for front-line troops. Ukrainian mining and metals company Metinvest launched the project, and the plant workers say they are happy contributing to the resistance to Russia’s invasion. For now, that means assembling prefabricated materials into underground shelters using a Soviet-era design.

They have already shipped 123 of the 2-metre-wide, 6-metre-long structures to areas that include eastern Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk provinces. Each shelter requires nearly two tonnes of steel. The bunkers are built to withstand projectiles with calibers of up to 152 millimetres, can accommodate up to six soldiers and need to be buried 1.5 metres underground.

Also Read: European Union to accelerate deliveries of howitzer shells for Ukraine

“This is so they can rest, sit out the attacks,” said Petro Zhuk, who manages the 40-person team building the shelters. Although the structures take 165 man-hours to produce including the prefabrication, his team can build one a day, Zhuk said. The six beds inside are made of wood. The shelter also comes with a place to put a portable stove, a double floor that can be used to store weapons and an exit leading to the surface along with an entrance reached by tunnel. Zhuk speaks compassionately of the Ukrainian troops he hopes will find comfort in the bunkers. “While they are inside, they cannot worry about an attack that could happen while they are asleep,” he said. “They can be warm and comfortable”.

165

Number of man-hours it takes to produce the structures

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever