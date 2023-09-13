Ukraine recaptures Black Sea oil platforms Russia took in 2015

The recapture of the Boyko Towers platforms provides an energy source and takes back an asset that Russia seized in 2015 and used to launch helicopters

Russia had seized the platforms in 2015. Pic/AP

The Ukrainian military said it recaptured strategic gas and oil drilling platforms from Russia in the Black Sea and claimed gains in occupied areas near Bakhmut, a city in eastern Ukraine left in ruins after long and deadly fighting.

The recapture of the Boyko Towers platforms provides an energy source and takes back an asset that Russia seized in 2015 and used to launch helicopters. “Russia has been deprived of the ability to fully control the waters of the Black Sea, and this makes Ukraine many steps closer to regaining Crimea,” the Main Intelligence Directorate said.

US and UK screen Mariupol film at UN

The US and Britain invited ambassadors, journalists and representatives of a broad spectrum of society to a UN screening of the award-winning documentary ‘20 Days in Mariupol’, which follows three journalists during Russia’s siege of the port city in the war’s early days. The screening came at the start of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, a week before world leaders arrive.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia by train

Kim waves as he departed from Pyongyang. Pic/AP

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Russia in his heavily-armoured private train on Tuesday ahead of an expected and closely watched summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kim arrived along with top party officials and members of the government and armed forces, as the US warning that the two leaders could strike an arms deal.

Russia is in dire need of fresh supplies of ammunition and shells, whereas, North Korea, which has faced years of international sanctions over its nuclear weapons program, is now short of everything, from hard cash and food to missile technology, CNN reported. South Korean Defense Ministry spokesperson Jeon Ha-kyu said it is closely monitoring whether North Korea and Russia will negotiate on an arms deal.

